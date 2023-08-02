Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS) versus Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) Head to Head Comparison

Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS – Get Free Report) and Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.2% of Vitesse Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.6% of Amplify Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Amplify Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Vitesse Energy and Amplify Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vitesse Energy N/A N/A N/A Amplify Energy 103.74% 186.60% 19.94%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vitesse Energy $300.07 million 2.35 $118.90 million N/A N/A Amplify Energy $458.46 million 0.63 $57.88 million $11.33 0.66

This table compares Vitesse Energy and Amplify Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Vitesse Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Amplify Energy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Vitesse Energy and Amplify Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vitesse Energy 0 0 3 0 3.00 Amplify Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Vitesse Energy currently has a consensus price target of $22.67, indicating a potential downside of 7.60%. Amplify Energy has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 61.51%. Given Amplify Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Amplify Energy is more favorable than Vitesse Energy.

Summary

Amplify Energy beats Vitesse Energy on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vitesse Energy

Vitesse Energy, Inc. focuses on acquisition, ownership, exploration, development, management, production, exploitation, and dispose of oil and gas properties. The company acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership primarily in the core of the Bakken Field in North Dakota and Montana. It also owns non-operated interests in oil and gas properties in Colorado and Wyoming. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Centennial, Colorado.

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

