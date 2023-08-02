Vontier (VNT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Vontier to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Vontier has set its Q2 guidance at $0.61 to $0.66 EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance at $0.61-$0.66 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $776.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.03 million. Vontier had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 87.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Vontier to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Vontier alerts:

Vontier Trading Up 0.2 %

Vontier stock opened at $30.99 on Wednesday. Vontier has a 1 year low of $16.55 and a 1 year high of $33.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.69.

Vontier Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vontier

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,668,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,436,000 after acquiring an additional 228,497 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Vontier by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,898,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,361,000 after buying an additional 221,705 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vontier by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,715,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,629,000 after buying an additional 1,202,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Vontier by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,433,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,033,000 after buying an additional 193,379 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Vontier from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Vontier from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vontier has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

About Vontier

(Get Free Report)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.