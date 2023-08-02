Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Receives $82.73 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.73.

VOYA has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Institutional Trading of Voya Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VOYA. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 16.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,950,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $568,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,487 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,276,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $448,539,000 after buying an additional 1,406,021 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,291,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $199,119,000 after purchasing an additional 29,593 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 3.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,571,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $153,058,000 after purchasing an additional 80,147 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Voya Financial by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,009,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $123,558,000 after acquiring an additional 147,414 shares during the last quarter.

Voya Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

Voya Financial stock opened at $74.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.15. Voya Financial has a 52 week low of $58.50 and a 52 week high of $78.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.03). Voya Financial had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Voya Financial will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.40%.

About Voya Financial

Get Free Report

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

