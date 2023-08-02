W Nicholas Howley Sells 5,559 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $5,003,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,393,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

W Nicholas Howley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 31st, W Nicholas Howley sold 3,043 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $2,738,700.00.

On Monday, July 17th, W Nicholas Howley sold 3,250 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $890.04, for a total transaction of $2,892,630.00.

On Thursday, June 15th, W Nicholas Howley sold 3,250 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.77, for a total transaction of $2,641,502.50.

On Monday, May 15th, W Nicholas Howley sold 3,250 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.76, for a total transaction of $2,602,470.00.

On Monday, May 8th, W Nicholas Howley sold 9,644 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.27, for a total transaction of $7,476,703.88.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

NYSE TDG opened at $902.63 on Wednesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $499.63 and a 1 year high of $907.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.58 billion, a PE ratio of 53.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $849.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $780.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a negative return on equity of 34.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 21.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TDG shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,042.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $767.00 to $960.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $750.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $860.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransDigm Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 9.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 155 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

