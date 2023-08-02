Walker & Dunlop (WD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.16. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $238.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Walker & Dunlop to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE WD opened at $90.53 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.48. Walker & Dunlop has a 52 week low of $61.06 and a 52 week high of $115.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.39.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,893,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 170.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 361,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,512,000 after buying an additional 227,577 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 954,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,933,000 after buying an additional 206,042 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 307.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 197,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,050,000 after buying an additional 149,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 339,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,647,000 after buying an additional 108,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WD shares. JMP Securities cut shares of Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, and small-balance loans.

