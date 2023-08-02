Walker & Dunlop (WD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.16. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $238.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Walker & Dunlop to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Walker & Dunlop Trading Down 0.5 %
NYSE WD opened at $90.53 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.48. Walker & Dunlop has a 52 week low of $61.06 and a 52 week high of $115.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.39.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walker & Dunlop
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently commented on WD shares. JMP Securities cut shares of Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th.
About Walker & Dunlop
Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, and small-balance loans.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Walker & Dunlop
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- JetBlue Airlines May Have Entered A Buy Zone, Check This First
- Airline Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- Investors Are Staying Bullish On Marriot International
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence
- Do Caterpillar’s Results Hint at a Looming Infrastructure Bubble?
Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.