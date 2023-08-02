Wealthquest Corp Sells 1,261 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Wealthquest Corp cut its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 28.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,149 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in NVIDIA by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,956,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,323,694,000 after buying an additional 5,043,685 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,788,952 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,679,427,000 after buying an additional 692,636 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in NVIDIA by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after buying an additional 4,621,002 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $3,900,874,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,299,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,404,958,000 after buying an additional 6,013,647 shares in the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $465.07 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $480.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.23, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $422.12 and a 200-day moving average of $309.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. HSBC raised NVIDIA from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $408.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $420.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $460.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.00.

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total transaction of $37,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,397,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,514,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

