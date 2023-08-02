Wedbush Comments on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:PMT)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report released on Monday, July 31st. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.61 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

PMT opened at $12.74 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.46. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $10.78 and a one year high of $15.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.56%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 266.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 6,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total transaction of $88,693.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,844 shares in the company, valued at $130,236.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 6,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total transaction of $88,693.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,844 shares in the company, valued at $130,236.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Doug Jones sold 13,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $156,517.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter worth about $213,000. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 158.9% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 53,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 32,549 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 94.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 14,379 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,113,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,800,000 after buying an additional 30,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. 68.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production, and Corporate. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.