Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Western Digital from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Western Digital from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Western Digital to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.89.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Western Digital Stock Performance

Shares of WDC opened at $42.87 on Tuesday. Western Digital has a 1-year low of $29.73 and a 1-year high of $50.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.32. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Western Digital will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Western Digital by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 89,019 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 332,723 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $10,497,000 after buying an additional 101,465 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 31,341 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 17,980 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 142,145 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Western Digital by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 53,654 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. 83.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.