Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Given “Outperform” Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $60.00 price objective on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WDC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Western Digital from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their target price on Western Digital from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Western Digital from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Digital presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.89.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $42.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.16. Western Digital has a 12-month low of $29.73 and a 12-month high of $50.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Western Digital will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Western Digital by 292.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,302 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 22,573 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 1,535.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 7.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,869 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Western Digital by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 197,219 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $10,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

