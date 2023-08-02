Western Digital’s (WDC) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $52.00 target price on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on WDC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.89.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $42.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.16. Western Digital has a 52-week low of $29.73 and a 52-week high of $50.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Western Digital will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,663,972 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $651,948,000 after purchasing an additional 9,961,971 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Western Digital by 242.7% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 10,606,474 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $399,546,000 after buying an additional 7,511,896 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,074,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Western Digital by 7,409.1% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,186,960 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $68,999,000 after buying an additional 2,157,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 249.4% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,553,500 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $80,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,747 shares during the period. 83.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

