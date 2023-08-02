Westpac Banking Corp Reduces Stock Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,353 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SIRI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,050,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,952,000 after buying an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 47,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 15,809 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the 1st quarter worth about $293,000. 10.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Sirius XM Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of SIRI opened at $4.98 on Wednesday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $7.95. The firm has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.32.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a $0.0242 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

SIRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $4.75 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $5.40 to $4.40 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Sirius XM from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sirius XM news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $41,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,054.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Profile

(Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.