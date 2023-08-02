Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 38.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,988 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whirlpool Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $143.28 on Wednesday. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $124.10 and a 1-year high of $178.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.01 and its 200-day moving average is $140.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 29.70% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. Whirlpool’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Whirlpool news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.18, for a total value of $2,863,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,842,313.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Whirlpool news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.18, for a total value of $2,863,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,842,313.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.16, for a total value of $56,347.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,497.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,420 shares of company stock worth $3,778,667 in the last 90 days. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Whirlpool from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Whirlpool from $118.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

