Willdan Group (WLDN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Willdan Group to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.33. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.34 million. On average, analysts expect Willdan Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Willdan Group alerts:

Willdan Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ WLDN opened at $20.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.64 million, a PE ratio of -72.71 and a beta of 1.34. Willdan Group has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $29.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willdan Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WLDN. Amundi raised its stake in Willdan Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,690,216 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,264,000 after purchasing an additional 105,723 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Willdan Group by 241.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 87,793 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Willdan Group by 342.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 68,444 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Willdan Group by 330.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,966 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 53,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Willdan Group by 418.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 48,823 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Willdan Group

(Get Free Report)

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.