Willdan Group (WLDN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Willdan Group to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.33. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.34 million. On average, analysts expect Willdan Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Willdan Group Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ WLDN opened at $20.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.64 million, a PE ratio of -72.71 and a beta of 1.34. Willdan Group has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $29.71.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.
