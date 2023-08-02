William Blair Comments on CoStar Group, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CSGP)

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CoStar Group in a report issued on Wednesday, July 26th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now forecasts that the technology company will earn $1.09 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.07. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for CoStar Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CoStar Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.75.

CoStar Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling at CoStar Group

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $83.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.50, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.19 and a 200-day moving average of $77.31. The company has a current ratio of 12.30, a quick ratio of 12.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CoStar Group has a 1-year low of $65.12 and a 1-year high of $92.36.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.57, for a total transaction of $129,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,976.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,500 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.57, for a total transaction of $129,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,934 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,976.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa Ruggles sold 30,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total value of $2,785,933.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 156,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,280,535.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,474 shares of company stock valued at $15,103,488 in the last three months. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CoStar Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in CoStar Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 158,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,071,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 74,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 6.6% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.