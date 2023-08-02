WPP plc (LON:WPP) Receives GBX 1,145.88 Average Target Price from Analysts

WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,145.88 ($14.71).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WPP shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 890 ($11.43) to GBX 870 ($11.17) in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,170 ($15.02) to GBX 1,230 ($15.79) in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 1,260 ($16.18) to GBX 1,245 ($15.98) in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on WPP from GBX 1,240 ($15.92) to GBX 1,260 ($16.18) in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

In other news, insider Joanne Wilson sold 3,744 shares of WPP stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 894 ($11.48), for a total value of £33,471.36 ($42,972.60). 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LON WPP opened at GBX 851.20 ($10.93) on Friday. WPP has a fifty-two week low of GBX 713 ($9.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,082 ($13.89). The stock has a market capitalization of £9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 1,395.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 851.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 918.11.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

