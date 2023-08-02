Zacks Research Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Globus Medical in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 27th. Zacks Research analyst M. Mondal now anticipates that the medical device company will earn $2.28 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.27. The consensus estimate for Globus Medical’s current full-year earnings is $2.37 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Globus Medical’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GMED. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.30.

Globus Medical Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE GMED opened at $58.97 on Monday. Globus Medical has a 1-year low of $50.92 and a 1-year high of $80.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.74.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Globus Medical had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $276.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Globus Medical by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in Globus Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,775,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Globus Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Globus Medical during the 4th quarter worth $446,000. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Globus Medical news, Director Dan Lemaitre sold 43,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $2,475,781.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,800 shares in the company, valued at $615,384. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

