Zacks Research Weighs in on John Bean Technologies Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:JBT)

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for John Bean Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 27th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $5.20 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.37. The consensus estimate for John Bean Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.25 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for John Bean Technologies’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.58 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 30th. 58.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on John Bean Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

Shares of JBT opened at $120.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.43. John Bean Technologies has a one year low of $81.59 and a one year high of $125.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.15.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,844,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,546,000 after buying an additional 723,720 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,359,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 5,278.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 393,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,758,000 after acquiring an additional 386,401 shares during the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the first quarter worth $20,355,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 82.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 372,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,134,000 after purchasing an additional 167,866 shares during the period. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments: FoodTech and AeroTech. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, foaming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and inspection.

