Ziff Davis (ZD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Ziff Davis to post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter. Ziff Davis has set its FY 2023 guidance at $6.02-$6.54 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $6.02-6.54 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $307.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.92 million. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.28%. On average, analysts expect Ziff Davis to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ziff Davis stock opened at $72.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.21 and a beta of 1.20. Ziff Davis has a fifty-two week low of $58.08 and a fifty-two week high of $94.58.

In other news, CFO Bret Richter purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.13 per share, with a total value of $118,260.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,142 shares in the company, valued at $304,046.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Bret Richter acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.13 per share, for a total transaction of $118,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,046.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Jeremy Rossen bought 1,000 shares of Ziff Davis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.45 per share, for a total transaction of $58,450.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,356.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 13,777 shares of company stock valued at $814,890 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZD. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $507,186,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter worth about $423,655,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,604,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Ziff Davis in the first quarter worth about $142,930,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 10,147.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,288,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,538,000 after buying an additional 1,275,554 shares in the last quarter.

ZD has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Ziff Davis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.50.

Ziff Davis, Inc provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers.com, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

