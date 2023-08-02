Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Stock Holdings Cut by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,659 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $6,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,954,843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695,510 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,200,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,428,014,000 after purchasing an additional 650,886 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,219,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $536,945,000 after purchasing an additional 95,972 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,102,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 111.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,941,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $380,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 4.3 %

NYSE:ZBH opened at $132.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.63. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.60 and a 52-week high of $149.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.01.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.82. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 44.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZBH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $105.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $147.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.00.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

