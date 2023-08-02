Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Acquired by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 59.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,235 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 54.8% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 51.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Down 3.0 %

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $37.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53, a P/E/G ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $59.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.36.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.34 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Claire A. Huang acquired 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $360,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Claire A. Huang purchased 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $360,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.38 per share, with a total value of $203,800.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,136.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZION has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Wedbush upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.74.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

(Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Featured Stories

