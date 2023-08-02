ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.55.

NASDAQ ZI opened at $18.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12-month low of $18.56 and a 12-month high of $51.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.93.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $300.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.91 million. Analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $53,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,288,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,837,786.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $794,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 551,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,608,069.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 2,000,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $53,040,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,288,001 shares in the company, valued at $272,837,786.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,080,000 shares of company stock worth $55,104,800. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 222.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

