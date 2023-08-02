ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Given New $30.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ZI. Mizuho cut their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.55.

Shares of ZI stock opened at $18.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.81. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.93. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1-year low of $18.56 and a 1-year high of $51.86.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $300.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.91 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 10.32%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 2,000,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $53,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,288,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,837,786.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $750,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 581,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,546,710.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $53,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,288,001 shares in the company, valued at $272,837,786.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,080,000 shares of company stock worth $55,104,800. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZI. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 7,358,275.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,016,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016,893 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,874,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,253,000 after buying an additional 2,453,367 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 240.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,260,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,800 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $66,294,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,385,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,587 shares during the period. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

