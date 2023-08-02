ZRC Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 16,247 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,247 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,000. Alphabet accounts for 1.5% of ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its position in Alphabet by 10.8% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $131.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $134.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.03.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,397,526. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 7,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $196,576.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,647,312 shares in the company, valued at $71,424,477.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,958,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,397,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 863,935 shares of company stock worth $29,740,000. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

