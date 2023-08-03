1,596 Shares in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Bought by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 6,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,476 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PPG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $171.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on PPG Industries from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on PPG Industries from $152.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PPG Industries from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total transaction of $530,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,574.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 58,378 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.46, for a total transaction of $8,491,663.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 195,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,467,394.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total value of $530,321.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,574.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PPG Industries Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $141.77 on Thursday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.40 and a 52 week high of $152.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.18.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.11. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.52%.

About PPG Industries

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.