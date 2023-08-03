2,463 Shares in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Bought by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,463 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 353 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 708.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 179.6% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $80.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.02. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $67.13 and a 52 week high of $107.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. 58.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.68.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $325,290.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at $3,671,408.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 80,700 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total value of $7,145,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,750.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $325,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,671,408.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 223,301 shares of company stock valued at $19,757,393. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Articles

