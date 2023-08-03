7,500 Shares in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) Purchased by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRTV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veritiv by 142.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Veritiv by 168.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Veritiv by 1,390.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Veritiv by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veritiv Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:VRTV opened at $141.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.22. Veritiv Co. has a 52-week low of $94.50 and a 52-week high of $161.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Veritiv Dividend Announcement

Veritiv ( NYSE:VRTV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.53. Veritiv had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 42.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Veritiv Co. will post 20.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. Veritiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VRTV shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veritiv in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Veritiv from $159.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th.

About Veritiv

(Free Report)

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, facility solutions, and print based products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Packaging, Facility Solutions, and Print segments. The Packaging segment provides packaging product materials within flexible, corrugated and fiber, ancillary packaging, rigid, and equipment categories.

Featured Stories

