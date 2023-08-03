924 Shares in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Purchased by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 924 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $498,336,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,229,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,586 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,364,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,366 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 45.0% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,985,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $670,958,000 after acquiring an additional 926,751 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,753,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $653,448,000 after purchasing an additional 735,528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $272.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.56.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $277.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $255.09 and its 200 day moving average is $237.61. The stock has a market cap of $71.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.10. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $195.24 and a 52-week high of $283.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.58. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 83.63% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

