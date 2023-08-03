970 Shares in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Bought by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 970 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADSK. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Autodesk by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,406,367 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $917,229,000 after acquiring an additional 77,844 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,926,305 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $732,466,000 after purchasing an additional 72,350 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,478,505 shares of the software company’s stock worth $650,028,000 after buying an additional 125,052 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,835,207 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $607,727,000 after purchasing an additional 47,952 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $426,374,000. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $206.78 on Thursday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.61 and a 52-week high of $235.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.20 billion, a PE ratio of 53.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. Autodesk had a return on equity of 100.54% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total value of $65,251.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $944,352.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADSK. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Autodesk in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Autodesk from $247.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.84.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

