970 Shares in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Bought by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 970 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADSK. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Autodesk by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,406,367 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $917,229,000 after acquiring an additional 77,844 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,926,305 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $732,466,000 after purchasing an additional 72,350 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,478,505 shares of the software company’s stock worth $650,028,000 after buying an additional 125,052 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,835,207 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $607,727,000 after purchasing an additional 47,952 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $426,374,000. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Autodesk Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $206.78 on Thursday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.61 and a 52-week high of $235.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.20 billion, a PE ratio of 53.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.89.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total value of $65,251.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $944,352.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADSK. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Autodesk in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Autodesk from $247.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.84.
About Autodesk
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
