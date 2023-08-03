AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $17.66

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.66 and traded as high as $18.37. AB SKF (publ) shares last traded at $18.34, with a volume of 20,710 shares traded.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AB SKF (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.31.

AB SKF (publ) engages in the design, development, and manufacture of bearings, seals, lubrication systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in segments, Industrial and Automotive. It offers rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, thin section bearing, industrial and automotive seals, lubrication management solutions, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, vehicle aftermarket, and waste electric and electronic equipment products.

