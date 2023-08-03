Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 2,613 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 90.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,613 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,458,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,435,000 after buying an additional 118,028 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,338,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,078,000 after acquiring an additional 85,286 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $513,164,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,493,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,698,000 after purchasing an additional 645,073 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 14.6% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 2,257,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,276,000 after purchasing an additional 287,186 shares in the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total value of $33,878.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,632,164.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 6,251 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $861,887.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,240,972.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total value of $33,878.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,935 shares in the company, valued at $8,632,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,035 shares of company stock worth $2,208,725 in the last ninety days. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $147.22 on Thursday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.00 and a 12-month high of $153.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.75. The firm has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a PE ratio of -21.55, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($4.30). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 21.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on TTWO shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. BNP Paribas lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $145.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.88.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

