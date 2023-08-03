Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 48,654 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 95.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,654 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 859,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,475,000 after buying an additional 21,560 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $259,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 836,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,489,000 after purchasing an additional 87,888 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 80.8% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard P. Mckenney bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.37 per share, for a total transaction of $607,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard P. Mckenney acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.37 per share, for a total transaction of $607,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $607,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James B. Kelligrew bought 16,260 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 151,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB opened at $38.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $49.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on USB. Wedbush lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on U.S. Bancorp

About U.S. Bancorp

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.