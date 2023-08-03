Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 8,465 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lessened its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 93.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,465 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bunge by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in Bunge by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bunge by 236.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BG has been the subject of several analyst reports. 51job reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Bunge in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Bunge in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Bunge from $125.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Bunge in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bunge in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

Bunge Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $112.89 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.29. Bunge Limited has a one year low of $80.41 and a one year high of $116.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.03. Bunge had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

Bunge Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.53%.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

