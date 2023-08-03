Advisors Capital Management LLC Acquires 32 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GWW shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $738.86.

Shares of GWW opened at $721.75 on Thursday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $483.19 and a 52 week high of $811.60. The firm has a market cap of $36.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $737.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $685.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.78.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.96 by $0.32. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 60.40%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.19 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 21.44%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

