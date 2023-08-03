Advisors Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Advisors Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $469,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 41.9% in the first quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 5,812 shares during the last quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 22,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $164.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $160.00 and its 200-day moving average is $154.58. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.33 and a 12-month high of $167.62. The firm has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

