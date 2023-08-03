Advisors Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AJG. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 52.4% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 113,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,482,000 after purchasing an additional 17,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 1.1 %

AJG opened at $221.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $47.47 billion, a PE ratio of 43.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $167.93 and a 52 week high of $222.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.25.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $231.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.62, for a total transaction of $697,254.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,113,961.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 2,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $500,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,808 shares in the company, valued at $4,043,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.62, for a total transaction of $697,254.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,113,961.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,284 shares of company stock valued at $1,976,237. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

