Advisors Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,856,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 33,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDLZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.39.

Mondelez International Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $75.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $102.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 50.99%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

