Alan B. Cardenas Sells 4,255 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 4,255 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total value of $64,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 210,449 shares in the company, valued at $3,198,824.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Coursera Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE COUR opened at $15.90 on Thursday. Coursera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $16.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 1.81.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $153.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.71 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 20.69% and a negative net margin of 26.19%. As a group, analysts predict that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Coursera by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 312,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 1st quarter valued at $2,214,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coursera by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 14,570 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Coursera by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 71,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Coursera by 45.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Coursera from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Coursera from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Coursera from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coursera presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.78.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

