Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Purchased by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 116.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 134.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Price Performance

ALLE stock opened at $114.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $87.33 and a fifty-two week high of $128.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.22. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.04. Allegion had a return on equity of 59.20% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $912.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Allegion from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Allegion from $138.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Allegion from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allegion in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Allegion from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

Insider Transactions at Allegion

In related news, CEO John H. Stone purchased 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $116.62 per share, for a total transaction of $2,040,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,991,201.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Jennifer L. Hawes sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $88,125.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John H. Stone acquired 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $116.62 per share, for a total transaction of $2,040,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,991,201.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

