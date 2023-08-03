Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Boosted by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,972 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $128.64 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $134.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.74 and its 200 day moving average is $110.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,385,455.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares in the company, valued at $161,385,455.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $30,118.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,432.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 863,935 shares of company stock valued at $29,740,000. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOG. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

View Our Latest Report on GOOG

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.