Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,224 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.9% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $33,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Milestone Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schubert & Co increased its position in Alphabet by 54.7% during the first quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 498 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $128.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $134.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,397,526. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at $139,397,526. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 7,286 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.98 per share, with a total value of $196,576.28. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,647,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,424,477.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 863,935 shares of company stock worth $29,740,000. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

