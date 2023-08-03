AlphaMark Advisors LLC Sells 400 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 30.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 10,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. St. Louis Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 35,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 4,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 117,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,963,000 after acquiring an additional 5,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 509,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,837,000 after acquiring an additional 38,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 1st. Scotiabank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.30.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 458,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at $174,830,550. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $105.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $425.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.02. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.89 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.12%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

