American Express (NYSE:AXP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut American Express from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on American Express from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stephens reissued an underweight rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a reiterates rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $172.88.

Get American Express alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on AXP

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP stock opened at $166.80 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $182.15. The company has a market cap of $122.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.19.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Express

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,330 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,360 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its stake in American Express by 6.5% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 4,100 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 7.3% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.