American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,860,000 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the June 30th total of 10,400,000 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days.

In other American Well news, EVP Vukasin Paunovich sold 104,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total transaction of $226,437.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 664,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,435,883.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Vukasin Paunovich sold 104,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total value of $226,437.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 664,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,435,883.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 250,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total value of $511,244.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,566,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,195,249.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 601,336 shares of company stock worth $1,290,113. 12.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of American Well in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Well by 19.0% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 68,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 10,860 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in American Well in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in American Well by 31.4% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 41,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in American Well by 8.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 110,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Well stock opened at $2.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.58. American Well has a 12 month low of $1.92 and a 12 month high of $5.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.79.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). American Well had a negative net margin of 216.13% and a negative return on equity of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $64.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.31 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Well will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access for quality care. The company's products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; comprehensive behavioral health; ED triage; pediatrics; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; and retail health, school health, and home settings.

