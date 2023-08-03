AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Sets New 12-Month High Following Earnings Beat

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $164.33 and last traded at $164.32, with a volume of 254785 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $158.60.

The technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AME shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $161.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AME. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 97,096.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,834,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,239,449,000 after acquiring an additional 13,819,773 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $509,944,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 643.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,953,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $552,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421,558 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,042,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,459,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597,135 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AMETEK by 39,681.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,827,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.44 and its 200 day moving average is $146.54.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

Further Reading

