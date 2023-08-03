Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) VP Sells $6,653,250.00 in Stock

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) VP Lance E. D’amico sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total value of $6,653,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,279,847. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

APH stock opened at $88.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $52.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.49. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $65.21 and a 12-month high of $90.28.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.36%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 5.8% during the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 9,861 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 43,291 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at about $450,000. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 114,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,333,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 11.1% in the first quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 1,855,048 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $151,508,000 after buying an additional 185,447 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Amphenol from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

