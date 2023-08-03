Analysts Set Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Target Price at $15.69

Shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.69.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PLTK. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Playtika in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on shares of Playtika in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.80 price target for the company. 3M reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Playtika in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Playtika from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Playtika in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Playtika Price Performance

Playtika stock opened at $11.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.80. Playtika has a 12 month low of $7.81 and a 12 month high of $13.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.83.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Playtika had a net margin of 10.64% and a negative return on equity of 84.87%. The company had revenue of $656.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Playtika will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder On Chau sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $2,446,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,610,506 shares in the company, valued at $985,866,488.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLTK. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Playtika in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Playtika by 784.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in shares of Playtika by 4,125.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 6,065 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Playtika by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Playtika by 91.8% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Playtika Company Profile

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

