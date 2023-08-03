ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $14,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in ANSYS by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 57.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the first quarter worth $36,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $325.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $292.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $326.00 to $347.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 52,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total transaction of $17,129,010.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,186,595.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ANSYS news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 52,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total value of $17,129,010.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,186,595.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total value of $147,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,214.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,238 shares of company stock valued at $23,261,277 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANSYS Stock Performance

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $325.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $330.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.84. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.23 and a 52 week high of $351.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.40, a P/E/G ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.24.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.11. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 25.74%. The firm had revenue of $496.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS Company Profile

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.