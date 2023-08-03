ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Posts Earnings Results

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $496.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.
ANSYS Trading Down 3.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $325.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $330.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. ANSYS has a 1 year low of $194.23 and a 1 year high of $351.23.
In other news, SVP Janet Lee sold 2,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.21, for a total transaction of $841,621.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,684,369.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 1,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.17, for a total value of $501,109.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,707 shares in the company, valued at $3,502,383.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Janet Lee sold 2,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.21, for a total transaction of $841,621.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,684,369.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,238 shares of company stock worth $23,261,277. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.
ANSS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on ANSYS from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on ANSYS from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $326.00 to $347.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $292.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.33.
ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.
