ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Posts Earnings Results

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $496.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

ANSYS Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $325.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $330.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. ANSYS has a 1 year low of $194.23 and a 1 year high of $351.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Janet Lee sold 2,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.21, for a total transaction of $841,621.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,684,369.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 1,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.17, for a total value of $501,109.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,707 shares in the company, valued at $3,502,383.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Janet Lee sold 2,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.21, for a total transaction of $841,621.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,684,369.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,238 shares of company stock worth $23,261,277. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in ANSYS by 327.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ANSYS by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on ANSYS from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on ANSYS from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $326.00 to $347.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $292.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.33.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Recommended Stories

