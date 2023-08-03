AON (NYSE:AON) Earns “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of AON (NYSE:AON – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $352.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

AON has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on AON from $325.00 to $322.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $341.55.

Get AON alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AON

AON Stock Performance

NYSE AON opened at $323.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $65.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $328.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $320.65. AON has a 1-year low of $266.35 and a 1-year high of $347.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.78% and a negative return on equity of 1,312.86%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AON will post 14.3 EPS for the current year.

AON Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total value of $2,516,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 144,164 shares in the company, valued at $48,374,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AON

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in AON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

AON Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.