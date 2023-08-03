Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $72.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 150.42% from the company’s current price.

APLS has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America lowered Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $86.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $108.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.64.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on APLS

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ APLS opened at $23.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.28. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $22.73 and a one year high of $94.75. The company has a quick ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.33. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 221.60% and a negative net margin of 356.02%. The business had revenue of $95.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 482.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $1,108,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,033,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,513,983.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.66, for a total value of $2,569,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,526,947.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $1,108,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,033,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,513,983.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 159,818 shares of company stock valued at $14,093,617. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,111,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,889,000 after purchasing an additional 486,111 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,031,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,823,000 after buying an additional 304,334 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,923,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,993,000 after buying an additional 58,208 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,842,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,124,000 after buying an additional 326,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 5,451,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,591,000 after buying an additional 268,216 shares in the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.